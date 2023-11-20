Monday, November 20, 2023 – Cosmo Choy, one of President William Ruto’s ardent supporters has said the Head of state will not be re-elected during the 2027 presidential election.

In a social media post, Choy, who campaigned for Ruto’s presidential bid in the diaspora, said the man from Sugoi has lost his popularity and it will be a herculean task to be re-elected in 2027.

Cosmo further said Ruto would be a one-term president if elections were to be held today.

“The ground is not good, and I am telling you the truth.

“We have time to change things, but you will be defeated if elections are called today.

“You still have four years to change the tide.

“You know I like speaking the truth. Outside here, things are not good.

“People are really complaining, even though people are supposed to pay taxes, but the recent increment has hurt people, especially those in the diaspora,” Choy said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST