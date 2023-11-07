Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Renowned Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has questioned the government’s move to declare Monday, November 13, a public Holiday.

The holiday is meant to allow Kenyans to participate in tree-planting exercises across the country.

But even as the motive appears well spelled out for every Kenyan, Ngunyi is of the opinion that the agenda might not be achieved.

He avers that Kenyans are likely to use the day for merry-making rather than planting trees.

“This government does not add up. I do not understand why November 13th is a public holiday. Is there something they know that we do not know? On the 13th weekend, Kenyans will drink beer like El Nino. No money to buy trees. Is the plot to get us drunk? And why?” he posed.

CS Kindiki on Monday declared the holiday in a Gazette Notice.

This, the CS said, is a product of a Cabinet meeting that approved a special day for tree planting.

CS Kindiki said the exercise is part of Kenya’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Program–Towards the Growing of Fifteen (15) billion trees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST