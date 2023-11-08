Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has warned top executives of State-Owned agencies that they risk losing their jobs for failing to declare the revenues collected on the eCitizen platform.

In a statement, Bitok stated that some agencies had developed a way to circumvent Ruto’s order by receiving cash instead of paying through the pay bill 222222.

He added the funds paid in cash to the agencies were banked in accounts not linked to the eCitizen platform.

The PS warned that the CEOs risk losing their jobs if they were found culpable of intentionally defying the directive.

“Let it not be you who will be found yourself not being able to comply and you have to explain and sometimes you may even have to lose your job because you’re not able to do what is supposed to be done,” he warned.

According to Bitok, the amount the government collects as revenue has risen from Ksh60 million to around Ksh300 million per day, but still falls short of the government’s target.

Data from the Treasury reveals a steady rise of revenue collected on the eCitizen platform; from Ksh1.44 billion in June to Ksh4.66 billion in October.

The amounts for July, August, and September were Ksh2.362 billion, Ksh3.636 billion, and Ksh4,233 billion respectively. The amount, however, falls short of the government’s targets.

According to the PS, failure to hit the target has been execrated by rogue officers.

