Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has warned top executives of State-Owned agencies that they risk losing their jobs for failing to declare the revenues collected on the eCitizen platform.
In a statement, Bitok stated that some agencies had developed a way to circumvent Ruto’s order by receiving cash instead of paying through the pay bill 222222.
He added the funds paid in cash to the agencies were banked in accounts not linked to the eCitizen platform.
The PS warned that the CEOs risk losing their jobs if they were found culpable of intentionally defying the directive.
“Let it not be you who will be found yourself not being able to comply and you have to explain and sometimes you may even have to lose your job because you’re not able to do what is supposed to be done,” he warned.
According to Bitok, the amount the government collects as revenue has risen from Ksh60 million to around Ksh300 million per day, but still falls short of the government’s target.
Data from the Treasury reveals a steady rise of revenue collected on the eCitizen platform; from Ksh1.44 billion in June to Ksh4.66 billion in October.
The amounts for July, August, and September were Ksh2.362 billion, Ksh3.636 billion, and Ksh4,233 billion respectively. The amount, however, falls short of the government’s targets.
According to the PS, failure to hit the target has been execrated by rogue officers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok stop threatening Kenyans where Kenya has reached its has becoming dangerous and the top guys must be worried you will be in big trouble,you think the CEOs are afraid infact they don’t care wamechoka Na upusi ya dick head William Ruto and they won’t take any bullshit from Dick head zakayo William Ruto,losing a job doesn’t matter life matters than the job because this government has failed many Kenyans big time,blame lesbian useless Judiciary system lead by CJ Martha koome a women who thinks with his ass instead of brains and members of parliament pigs MPs you were warned by Kenyans but you never listened carry your own cross Kenyan citizen have started getting prepared in every county we must all start mass exodus to state house, Judiciary and go after the MPs pigs this idiots must pay for what they did they should not be given a chance,we shall follow them to there houses,there will be no hiding place for them, the data’s from treasury are not rising stop lying to Kenyans when big companies are closing down wacheni kubeba wakenya wajinga umbwa nyiyi takataka.