Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – An audio recording of Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, threatening to put a bullet in Darius Jackson’s head if he abuses her daughter again has been released.

The audio was recorded by Darius when he went to Keke’s house, asking for his child.

A source told TMZ that Darius entered Keke Palmer’s home and began cursing her while she was on the phone with her mother, Sharon.

Sharon then threatened to put a bullet in him if he ever touched Keke again.

Darius recorded the audio and shared it with his family.

This led to a war of words between the former couple’s mothers. Darius’s mother, Sandra Jackson, confronted Keke’s mother about the threat to her son and Sharon Palmer slammed Darius’ mum for raising a man who hits women.

Sharon also pointed out that Darius once choked his own sister, and his mother did nothing about it.

The audio was soon shared with blogs and it has now gone viral after TMZ shared it.

Listen to it below.