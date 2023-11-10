Friday November 10, 2023 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has broken silence over calls to revive demos over the cost of living.

This is after a section of Kenyans raised concerns over his silence.

The recent cost of living punctuated with increases in taxes and fuel prices has seen Kenya call for Raila to stage demos to force the government to address their grievances.

But responding to the calls, Raila reminded Kenyans of how the same people condemned him for staging demos, claiming it was dealing a blow to businesses.

“Today, people are suffering everywhere, even those who said demonstrations by Azimio inaharibu biashara yao. Leo wanakuja kusema baba yuko wapi? Na baba ako kimya, he is not talking,” Raila said.

“You said demonstrations were destroying your business, but now taxes are destroying your business.”

According to Raila, it would be difficult to address the cost of living with taxes being increased by President William Ruto and his government.

He said increasing taxes will make people evade taxes hence denying the government of the much-needed taxes.

“Increasing taxes is not the solution to the problem we are having, when you increase the taxes there is always the tendency to evade, people will evade taxes,” he said.

Raila asked the government to conduct an audit to get rid of thieves who are stealing State resources.

This, he said will help in getting some revenue to address the needs of Kenyans.

