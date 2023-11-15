

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Kenyans will be required to obtain licenses to process and sell nuts and oil crops, a move likely to hit the sector that has been affected by brokers and cartels.

The Nuts and Oil Crops Development Bill 2023 tabled in Parliament, noted that Kenyans dealing with nuts including coconut, ground nuts, and macadamia will be required to seek a permit.

According to the bill, nuts include coconut, cashew, macadamia, bambara, and ground nuts. While oils include sunflower, sesame, safflower, palm, and jojoba.

People found to be involved in the trade without necessary permits will risk a Ksh1 million fine or be jailed for two years or both.

“A person who intends to process nuts and oil products shall submit an application in the form prescribed in county legislation to county executive committee member,” reads part of the bill.

Applicants will be required to provide all documents and information as prescribed by the county committee.

Once applied, the committee shall review it within 14 days and either grant licenses or refuse to renew or issue the license.

Any decision made by the committee will be communicated to the applicant within seven days in writing.

If refused, the applicant will be informed of the reasons for refusal.

The bill proposed by nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana seeks to revamp the industry by enforcing policies and the institutional framework within which the industry operates.

The bill proposes to provide an avenue for appreciating the medicinal, aesthetic, touristic, and artistic value of various nuts and oil crops by encouraging value addition in the processing of nuts and their product.

It also calls for the establishment of the Nuts and Oil Crops Development Board to regulate the sector.

