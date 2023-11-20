Monday, November 20, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has hit back at former President Uhuru Kenyatta for criticizing President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking in Mwingi yesterday, Uhuru faulted the current administration for blaming the previous regime for the problems the country is currently facing, including a struggling economy.

In a statement, Kuria insisted that Uhuru left behind a dilapidated economy when he handed over the government to his successor in September 2022.

He faulted Uhuru for resurfacing in the political scene only after President William Ruto ostensibly cleaned the economic mess he inherited.

“My response to Uhuru Kenyatta. Every day, the full magnitude of the mess you left behind is dawning on us. We are not complaining. We will continue to clean the mess. We can do so when you are quiet. Better,” he fired off.

“You thought the economy would collapse by December 2023 as you have told your friends repeatedly. Now that it’s clear we have navigated your murky waters, you are all over again.”

He further lambasted the former Head of State for expecting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to hold demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST