Monday, November 27, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has faulted the government over results errors in the 2023 KCPE exam.

In a statement, Owino accused President William Ruto’s government of failing parents and the students who sat for the KCPE exams.

“The government has failed us, the government has failed parents and students who sat for the examinations,” he stated.

The ODM MP urged Ruto to direct the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) to correct the mistakes very fast.

“I ask President William Ruto to move with speed and talk to the Kenya National Examination Council to ensure that the mistakes made both voluntarily and involuntarily that have been engineered are corrected very fast.”

“They should not blame the system of dispensing the SMS. The problem in this case is the information that is being released to the students,” Owino stated.

The second term MP further pointed out that the Ministry of Education should stop hurrying to release examination results and end up having errors.

“We should not hurry just to release the results to be seen as competent while releasing wrong results, it shows a lot of incompetency in our system,” Owino added.

This comes after KNEC issued a statement acknowledging errors in the KCPE results.

The body attributed the discrepancies in the results to the flaws in the system that was disseminating the results via text messages, confirming that the results in the portal were accurate.

