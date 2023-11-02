Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Cross dresser, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, better known as Jay Boogie, has again called out a surgeon, one Dr. Dimma, after suffering complications following a botched cosmetic surgery in a clinic in Lagos.

The online influencer had earlier accused the surgeon who performed his cosmetic procedure of trying to kill him and told his fans to hold her responsible if he doesn’t make it.

Another doctor, Loveth Jennifer, who confirmed the development via her Instagram account, disclosed that Jay Boogie is in critical condition and has not been able to urinate for 24 hours following the procedure.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the transgender accused Dr. Dimma, of using people for trials and errors.

“You opened a facility, using people for trials and errors (lab rats). With zero medical knowledge,” Jay Boogie wrote.