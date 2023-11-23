Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja contacted the Burundian Ambassador to Kenya asking him to rescue his fellow national, a 14-year-old hawker who went viral after his groundnuts were spilled by Kanjos in the Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement, Governor Sakaja explained that he had met the hawker but stressed that the young boy had contravened rules to which traders are expected to adhere to.

However, Sakaja conceded that the county askaris should have handled 14-year-old Ndagire Renova with more dignity even as they enforced the law.

The Governor also explained that the boy was notorious for spilling his goods as a tactic to attract sympathy from members of the public and avoid possible arrests.

“Unfortunately, when Ndagire was caught and the enforcement officer impounded his goods, the minor struggled for the bucket spilling its contents onto the ground after the handle broke.”

“Something he has been reported to have previously done at Afya Centre and outside City Market,” he noted.

“A number of hawkers employ this tactic which naturally attracts sympathy and public outrage and prevents their further arrest.”

Following the meeting, Sakaja contacted the Ambassador of Burundi to ensure the boy’s interests were well catered for including having his education supported.

Further, Sakaja also engaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to solve the issue of child trafficking – which he admitted has been a menace in the nation’s capital.

