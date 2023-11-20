Monday, November 20, 2023 – A lady called Odoh Ogechukwu Stephy has said that men change their desire of the women they want.

She stated this on Monday, while writing about men who end long-term relationships and get married to women they ‘ve known for a short time.

“I have seen men leave 5 to 6 years relationships, turn around and get married to a woman he’s known for 6 months and does all the things his ex always begged him to do. Word of advice’ stop preaching to these men, they hear you, he is not going to ever be the man you want him to be because you are not the woman he wants to be with. People change for who they want,” she wrote.