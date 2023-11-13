Monday, November 13, 2023 – Sonia Adesuwa, the estranged wife of footballer, Jude Odion Ighalo, has responded after Jude replied an Instagram user telling him never to beg her.

Over the weekend, Sonia shared a post on IG asking a certain bro to move on. Many assumed that she was referring to Jude. The couple separated in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

This morning, Jude shared a post on his page saying even if a person takes a telescope, they will never ‘see me finish’.

Some of his fans also assumed he was referring to his estranged wife Sonia. On his comment section, some told him never to beg Sonia and he responded. He also responded to a prayer from another follower who wrote ‘She will never see you in Jesus name”.

He went on to respond to a commenter who said deep down he misses her and wants her back.

Sonia posted Ighalo’s response to the IG user and mentioned that he is deceiving his gullible followers. She insinuated that he was begging a few days ago.

In a follow-up post, Adesuwa wrote “You are going down!!!”