Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has broken his silence over a secret meeting he held with a businesswoman, Anne Njeri, who imported a Ksh17 billion oil consignment into the country from Turkey.

Speaking in Baringo yesterday during a tree planting exercise, Chirchir admitted that the businesswoman, who went missing shortly after recording a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, visited his office five days after the consignment was held at the Mombasa port by the authorities.

According to Chirchir, the lady asked for his intervention in discharging the consignment, insisting that she was the rightful owner.

However, two companies, Galana Oil Kenya Limited and Ramco, also laid claim to the 100,000 metric tonnes of diesel.

The CS confirmed that he directed her to report the matter to the DCI headquarters, which would probe the matter.

Chirchir stated that documents in their possession revealed that the imported Ksh17 billion belonged to Galana Oil Kenya Limited – one of the companies handpicked by the government to supply oil to other local oil marketers in the government-to-government arrangement.

“The matter is in court. The lady came to my office over the matter after the consignment was held at the port,” he stated.

“The consignment was brought in by a company called Galana and it has been discharged. So, we want to know the truth but the case is in court at the moment.”

Chirchir, nonetheless, diverted from addressing the businesswoman’s disappearance.

The controversial importation of the Ksh17 billion oil consignment attracted nationwide interest, with State Corporations questioning how the businesswoman acquired the money to import diesel of such an amount.

In the businesswoman’s defence, her lawyer Cliff Ombeta, claimed that the lady was in partnership with individuals who had permits to import oil.

The Kenyan DAILY POST