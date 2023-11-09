Thursday, November 9, 2023 – X users were treated to a hilarious online war between X slay queen Silantoi and one of her male followers.

Silantoi tried to discredit the follower but ended up being embarrassed badly after he posted messages of her begging him for money to buy food.

“I am the one who once bought you food when you were starving to death,” he told her and posted the messages, leaving her embarrassed.

This is interesting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.