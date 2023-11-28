Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Former WWE star Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been sentenced in 17 years in prison for a 2022 car crash that claimed the life of a 75-year-old man.

Sytch had pleaded no contests in August to charges stemming from a crash in March 2022 that killed Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, the NY Post reports.

During the hearing on Monday, November 27, Sytch did address the courtroom and at one point broke down in tears as she apologised for her actions.

“I know my words are not enough. But please know I think about you every day,” Sytch said while looking back at the victim’s family, according to Fox35. “Every second of every day, and I will do whatever I can to make the changes I need to make sure this never happens again. No one should have to go through this and please know that every single second of every day since the crash, I wish I could change places with him.”

The WWE legend known by the ring name Sunny had been possibly facing up to 26 years behind bars for the crash that caused the death of Lasseter.

She was charged with a number of charges that included DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing property damage.

Sytch had crashed into Lasseter, who had been stopped at a red light in the 100 block of North Yonge Street in Ormond Beach. His car was pushed into another vehicle. Lasseter died of his injuries.

“It changed everything to find out that my dad, our rock, was no longer with us,” said Whitney Lasseter Hill, Lasseter’s daughter, according to the Daytona Beach Journal-News. “He was my world. He was the most positive person. He loved life. And he was a man of God. He was my biggest cheerleader.”

Sytch had been arrested on at least six previous occasions relating to DWI charges and earlier this year she had been accused of threatening to kill her partner with a pair of scissors.