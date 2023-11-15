

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Former Ogopa Deejays signee, Judith Nyambura alias Avril, has broken silence after her baby daddy, J Blessing, subjected her to physical abuse.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother of one said that her seven-year relationship with the video producer has been marked by fights, which have sometimes resulted in injury.

The mellow-voiced singer stated that while she forgives her celebrity baby daddy for his latest aggression towards her which left her with a bruised face, she is seeking assistance in overcoming some of the difficulties that have plagued their relationship.

“My heart is so heavy that I had to tell the world my business… I forgive you J. Please find it in your hearts to forgive him too. Everyone is deserving of forgiveness in this life,” she wrote.

“I recognize that our 7-year relationship and our journey as parents to an amazing little boy has faced challenges, and there have been conflicts that escalated into fights,” she continued.

“We recognize the need for change and are committed to seeking assistance and learning more effective ways to communicate and resolve problems. Our mutual goal is to foster understanding and growth by creating a more positive and supportive environment for each other,” she added.

Avril further denied that she was chasing clout ahead of the release of a new song, adding that she would never use such a sensitive matter to chase clout.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.