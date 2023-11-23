Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A woman has been dubbed the female version of Terminator after she was filmed causing havoc at a crowded airport while stark-naked.

In a video of the incident, which took place at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, the woman was seen running around the airport in front of passengers.

She was even spotted appearing to attack a passerby and allegedly smacking a police officer during the ordeal.

The footage appears to show her screaming and shouting at people before grabbing someone and slamming them to the floor.

At one point she was seen holding on to a man with her arms around his neck as he desperately tried to get away.

He loses his patience and pushes her away, so she seems to retaliate by hitting him.

Eventually, the woman was restrained by the police and removed from the scene.

She reportedly tested positive for alcohol and drugs. An investigation into her wild antics is still ongoing.

However, footage of the incident has been widely shared online, with some comparing her behaviour to the first arrival scene from the 1984 movie The Terminator, where Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen walking around naked.

One person wrote: “She’s the female Terminator.”

Another added: “It’s always the naked ones who go crazy.”

According to the Emol agency, the woman had allegedly consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms at a party in Barrio Republica in Chile. Additional reports suggest she arrived at the airport under the influence of alcohol and psychoactive substances, including mushrooms.

Such substances can induce intense visual and auditory hallucinations, which potentially explain her erratic behaviour. An official comment on the situation has not yet been released.

Watch a short version of the video below.

Highcost of living made her strip naked at the airport. Watch👀 pic.twitter.com/Qg5me56Pxk — .Simiyu (@SimiyuAlphonce) November 20, 2023