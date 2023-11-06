Monday, November 6, 2023 – A woman who spent her £30,000 house deposit savings on plastic surgery, after being mocked for being fat, has shown off her amazing transformation.

Scarlet Black felt uncomfortable in her skin ever since she was a child. She was branded a “fatty” by cruel bullies in PE lessons at school, she said.

The 27-year-old hid herself away for years as a result and her weight struggles worsened during lockdown.

Scarlet got into the habit of ordering fast food and takeaways, which caused her to balloon to a size 28.

She feared she was “eating herself to death”, so decided to take action.

Scarlet, who lives in London, decided to get £3,000 gastric sleeve-surgery to kickstart her weight loss journey.

She’s since had more procedures – including a Brazilian but lift, tummy tuck, thigh lift, liposuction and three boob jobs.

Now, she rocks size 8 clothing.

She said she has no regrets about using her savings on surgery.

She told Closer: “Wherever I am, this body is always going to be with me, so it’s a better investment.

“I wanted to be at peace with myself, and now I finally am. My quality of life has massively improved.

“I may not be getting my dream house, but at least I get to live in my dream body.”

She is not planning on getting any more work done and is now turning her attention to saving for a property instead.

She added: “I’m happy now and have fixed everything I wanted to. If anyone sees me in Turkey again, it would be because I’m addicted and have gone too far.

“My next goal is to replenish my savings and buy a house in the next couple of years. I’m ready to finally enjoy the body I’ve worked for.”