Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A woman who ‘married’ a rag doll has hosted a gender reveal party for their second rag doll child.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, recently announced that she and ‘husband’ Marcelo are expecting their second baby.

The couple, who already have a son named Marcelinho, revealed on Tiktok, they are expecting a baby girl – to be named Marcela.

It comes after Meirivone, from Brazil, gave an update on her pregnancy earlier this month as she attended an ultrasound for the child. Meirivone said the baby will be born in December.

‘I wanted it to be a boy because I’ve heard having a girl is very expensive and much more work,’ Meirivone said. ‘But the baby will still be welcomed and very loved by me and her dad.

‘Marcelo is very, very happy because he wanted a girl. He already has Marcelinho, who is our boy, so now a girl has made him very satisfied.’

The couple hosted the gender reveal in their home, surrounded by 40 family members and friends.

Meirivone added: ‘The party was good. There was chicken, pasta, salad and cake.

‘We even had personalised sweets with our initials, music, soft drinks, and lots of guests, the event was attended by around 40 people. And the moment of revelation was really cool, the baby’s name will be Marcela.’

At the beginning of November, Meirivone shared photos of herself attending an ultrasound for the baby girl.

In June, things seemed more sour when she claimed her husband Marcelo had cheated on her for a second time.

Following the alleged cheating, Meirivone said the love rat was made to sleep on the sofa and she even took away his ‘penis’.

She said: ‘I found out when my friend sent me a message one evening saying that he was cheating on me. So that night, I got really bad and made him sleep on the couch.’

And as his punishment, Meirivone decided to detach Marcelo’s dildo penis.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes previously hit the headlines after ‘marrying’ a rag doll that her mother made for her because she was lonely.