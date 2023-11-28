Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A woman who got married at 22 to a poor man has disclosed how that turned out for her.

She explained that at the time she got married, nobody believed she and her husband would make it because of how poor he was.

They have been married for 5 years now and she said their lot has changed. They now have multiple businesses and two kids.

She added that marrying her husband is the “best decision” she ever made.