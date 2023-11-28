Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with two needles during a fight in Miami, Florida, FOX35Orlando reported on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, and her boyfriend, Miguel Tellez, reportedly argued about him looking at other women.

According to police, on Saturday, November 25, shortly after returning home, Jimenez jumped on top of Tellez, who was lying on the couch, with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

She then reportedly pierced his right eyelid with the needles.

Realizing what she had done, police say Jimenez ran from the residence.

Tellez then called Miami police and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police located Jimenez sleeping in her car and when asked what happened she said the injuries were self-inflicted, according to her arrest report.

She was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre on $7,500 and is facing charges of battery and aggravated assault.