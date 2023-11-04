Saturday, November 4, 2023 – A young woman has recounted how a friend deceived her into staying single only for the friend to get married shortly after.

The X user said her boyfriend had proposed to her but when she told her friend, she discouraged her, saying,

“You no wan enjoy your single life abi?”

She rejected the proposal and remained single.

A year later, the friend who advised her against getting married is now married with a child.

Read her tweet below.