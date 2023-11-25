Saturday, November 25, 2023 – A woman in a polyandrous relationship has shown off her family.

After Thursday’s Thanksgiving in the US, the woman, known as Passion Jones, posed for a photo with the two men in her life and their sons.

She added in the caption that she was thankful for the “courage and authenticity to live out loud with such a gorgeous family”.

Her followers also joined her in celebrating her family, while others mentioned that they want the same for themselves.