Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – A woman has gone viral after she got her boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead.

“Getting my [boyfriend’s] name tattooed on my face,” Ana Stanskovsky, 27, who lives in London, announced on TikTok.

She added: “Let’s do it!”

The footage, which has nearly 19 million views, appears to show the woman getting beau Kevin Freshwater’s moniker inked just below her hairline in bold, giant, black lettering.

Viewers suggested the tattoo was just a stunt and was not real.

“It’s a prank. There’s no blood or redness,” someone commented.

However, in a series of subsequent clips, Ana insisted that her controversial forehead tattoo is, in fact, authentic.

“Yes, it’s real,” she confirmed online. “I can’t even believe it myself that I did it.

“I know it’s a little bit crazy. But I like to express my feelings, and I think if you really love someone you should be able to show it off.”

She went on to advise guys that their significant others should follow suit.

“If your girlfriend doesn’t wanna tattoo your name on her face,” Ana warned, “you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend.”

And when asked what she’ll do if her love for Kevin doesn’t stand the test of time, she said:

“If we break up, I will just have to find myself a different Kevin.”

Ana added, “I don’t know why people think getting such a big tattoo on your forehead is a big deal . . . You can still find a job and stuff.”

Viewers were not impressed and they told her that she will regret her decision in the future.