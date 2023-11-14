Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A distressed lady has taken to social media to raise concerns over her safety and exposed a lady who works at the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) for reportedly wrecking her marriage.

She alleges that the lady who is identified as, Akoth Nyar Alego, keeps on stalking her by tracking her phone calls, and messages and sending them to her husband.

She displayed injuries that her husband inflicted on her face after beating her up and claimed that he was determined to kill her.

She blamed Akoth for her woes and claimed that whenever her husband visits the side chic, he must subject her to physical abuse when he comes home.

“You are determined to kill me because of Akoth,” she cried out.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.