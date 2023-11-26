Sunday, November 26, 2023 – A woman has died in a horrific accident after she fell out of a bus window and onto train tracks.

The victim, later identified as 37-year-old Julia de Albuquerque Violato, was then hit by an oncoming speeding train, slicing her in two.

The shocking incident, which took place in Brazil, was caught on camera from a car waiting to cross the train tracks.

The video shows the freight train honking its horn just before it collides with the bus, resulting in one fatality and five injuries.

Photos from the scene show the woman’s body on the tracks.

Fire Department officials in Brazil reported that she was thrown from the bus and run over by the train.

Four of the five injured individuals have also been named, and are Nildete Antunes Vitor, Julio Botelho Fernandes, Janderson Rodrigues da Costa, and Pedro Domiense Campos.

A fifth victim, a 19-year-old girl, was not named, but she was taken to hospital, also in a state of shock after she suffered a nervous breakdown from the horror crash and the ensuing chaotic scenes.

Julia’s mother, Ana Rosa, 72, has accused the bus driver of negligence, and said that it “was not an accident, it was a crime”.

The heartbroken woman told how her daughter had been taking clothes to a thrift store when the crash took place.

She also paid tribute to her daughter, saying: ““She took care of me, because, despite being an active person, I am elderly. She always said she didn’t want to die before me. She cared about me a lot and loved me so much. I don’t know how I’m going to live without her.”

The authorities cordoned off the area when the accident happened last week, and are still investigating the crash.

Watch the videos below.