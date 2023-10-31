Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A Russian weight loss influencer who cheated on her husband with his son is now married to him.

Marina Balmasheva, 37, married her stepson Vladimir Shavyrin, 23, after ending her relationship with his 47-year-old father Alexey Shavyrin.

She now has two children with Vladimir Shavyrin, while heartbroken and jilted Alexey has been left to care for the five kids that he and Marina adopted together originally.

Vladimir was brought up by Marina from the age of seven. But, as he grew older, Marina began a relationship with him while still married to his father.

Alexey has given several interviews to talk about his ex-wife and adopted son’s betrayal.

Alexey said: “They were not shy to have sex while I was at home. I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn’t my son…. She was running to my son’s bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping. After that she was coming back and lying in bed with me as if nothing had happened.”

Marina and her new husband live in Krasnodar, which is close to Ukraine.

Marina is also transparent about how she supports the family with the money she gets from social media, rather than letting him do an office job.

On the Instagram account, Marina describes Vladimir as having the “most charming blue-eyes in the world”.

However, she also plays the parent part, scolding him for being “clumsy” while pushing their daughter’s pram, or telling him off when he can’t seem to hold down a well-paid job.

After making her relationship with her former stepson public, she said: “So many people tell me to use makeup – make lashes, and curl my pubic hair – because of my young husband. But there is one thing – he fell in love with me with all my scars from plastic surgeries, cellulite, excessive skin and personality. And I do not want to seem better than what I am.”

She also told how she had insisted on a prenup so that she could keep all her money and assets in case of divorce from her new husband.