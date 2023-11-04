Saturday, November 4, 2023 – A South African woman has admitted to shooting her boyfriend dead in his sleep for subjecting her to ‘rough sex’.

28-year-old Zanele Mkhonto who will remain in custody for the premeditated murder charges, allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend and police officer Happy Thwala (45) on the night of 2 August 2022 in Gedlembane in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa revealed that the couple got into a fight after Zanele’s ex-boyfriend called her.

Nyuswa said;

“It is alleged that Thwala became angry, broke down and cried while threatening to shoot and kill Mkhonto. She managed to calm him down, and he gave her the gun, and they went on to have intercourse.”

Happy got rough during s3x, hurting his girlfriend. Zanele was deeply enraged by this but remained mum until they were done. After Happy had fallen asleep, Zanele quietly took out the gun and shot him dead.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Nelspruit took the case up and looked into it. They found evidence linking Mkhonto to the murder and nabbed her on 10 August 2022. On the same day, she appeared at Kanyamazane Magistrates Court and the police held her in custody.

Zanele received Legal Aid but faced multiple court battles to get bail, which the Magistrates Court resultantly denied. She has been in custody since. The court postponed the case to 27 November 2023 for a pre-sentence report in the High Court.