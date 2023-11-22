Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – President William Ruto’s team in the ongoing bipartisan talks has threatened to quit the bipartisan talks over the new demands by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, who is a member of the National Dialogue Committee, warned that the peace talks would collapse if Azimio touched on the housing levy.

According to Cheruiyot, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance negotiation team will not entertain the abolishment of the housing levy.

“Let me announce to the country from straight here in Bomet, the same way they are telling us that they are deal breakers, even us in the issues of housing levy that one is a deal breaker,” Cheruiyot said.

The Senator, who is the Senate Majority Leader, said the opposition coalition could as well resume street protests but will not be allowed to undermine key policies of President William Ruto’s government.

“I will not allow anyone to insist that we must remove the housing levy.

“The bipartisan talks will collapse and let them go back to the streets because I cannot allow myself to sign on a report that will make thousands of youth miss out on jobs,” he stated.

