Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Langata Member of Parliament, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, has asked the Government to declare the whole country a hardship area.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during comments on the petitions session regarding the gazettement of Nyatike sub-counties as hardship areas, Jalango told off Lamu East MP, Ruweida Obo Mohamed.

The lawmaker took on Obo and asked her to focus on issues affecting Lamu, adding that most lawmakers were quiet about the problems their people were forced to endure.

Jalang’o said it is because of the numerous challenging situations across the nation that the country should be classified as a hardship area.

“I wanted to talk to my sister, madam Ruweida just talk about issues of Lamu county because if each of us would tell you what our teachers, even in this city of Nairobi, are going through, you won’t believe it.”

“We are dealing with overpopulated classrooms, and understaffed in Nairobi, and the slum areas are even worse.”

“Right now, it is raining, it is even hard for children to get to school and let’s not talk about the muggings and killings the teachers are going through.”

“Each and every single area in this country, let’s declare Kenya a hardship country,” Jalang’o stated.

