Monday, November 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has surprised Kenyans once again after he took credit for the ongoing El Nino rains.

Speaking at a church service in Kahawa West on Sunday, Ruto recalled how he convened a prayer session at Nyayo Stadium in 2022 to pray for the rain.

According to Ruto, his opponents mocked his administration for organizing prayers for the sake of rain.

Ruto said the ongoing rains that have not been witnessed in the last four years as he hailed the Nyayo Stadium prayers.

“When we called for a meeting at Nyayo Stadium to pray for rain, others mocked us.

“But this year, we have been blessed with enough rain.

“This year, we got rain that we have not had in the last four years because praying is not a joke, as others imagine,” Ruto said.

