Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Will Smith feels he is the ‘target of a smear campaign’ after he was accused of having sex with Duane Martin by close friend.

Will Smith feels he is the target of a ‘smear campaign’ after his former assistant, Brother Bilaal, alleged that he caught the actor having anal sex with fellow actor, Duane Martin.

The allegation was made during a bombshell interview with YouTube personality Tasha K. Will, 55, vehemently denied it, branding the claims ‘unequivocally false.’

His wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, also jumped to his defense during a recent interview, claiming they will be suing.

Speaking with Mail Online, a legal source said while Will is focused on several projects, he feels he is the ‘target of a smear campaign.’

‘Will is focused on his forthcoming movie and charitable projects but is considering all legal options as he suspects he is the target of a smear campaign,’ a legal source told DailyMail.com exclusively.

‘He’s exploring all legal options. Will believes the allegation is ludicrous and is hurt that a former friend would turn on him in this way.’

These rumors are nothing new to Will and Jada,’ they told DailyMail.com. ‘What is new is that his friend for 40 years is saying this.

‘Jada is fazed by Bilaal’s statements because of his credibility and closeness to Will. The kids are obviously hurt by this but nothing that comes out about their parents surprises them anymore.’

The insider went on to claim that Bilaal’s comments have been particularly hard for Jaden, who they claim had to ‘hide his sexuality for years’ because ‘his parents were not having any of it.’