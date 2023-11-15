

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Will Smith, 55, has denied claims he was once caught having sex with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Duane Martin, 58.

Brother Bilaal, who describes himself as Will’s ex-personal assistant, made the shocking accusation in an interview with internet personality Tasha K.

Bilaal claims he once walked in on the Will Smith and Martin engaged in a sex act in Martin’s dressing room.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal said.

“There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him – it was murder in there.”

He also made unflattering claims about Smith’s manhood, comparing his penis to the size of a “pinky toe”.

A spokesperson for Will Smith told TMZ the story was “completely fabricated” while a source told the outlet that Smith is “considering taking legal action.”

Duane Martin, 58, was married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996–2020.

Martin has worked with Will Smith on a number of projects, including two episodes of his former series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1993 and 1995, and three episodes of the 2022 reboot Bel-Air.