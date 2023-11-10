Friday, November 10, 2023 – Renowned media and digital consultant, Pauline Njoroge, has blasted United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bloggers after they went silent after South African opposition leader, Julius Malema attacked President William Ruto.

On Wednesday, Malema attacked Ruto for failing to deliver on the promises he made to Kenyans when he ran for office.

The fiery politician said the Kenyan president was no longer the same person who campaigned and urged Kenyans to trust him with their votes.

“I don’t know if President William Ruto means it because he said so many things and I cannot locate him these days because the things he said during elections and the things he is doing now are two different things,” said Malema.

Speaking after Malema savagely attacked Ruto, Pauline mocked UDA bloggers by asking them why they went silent after their ‘doyen’ was attacked.

“The silence from UDA bloggers is sponsored by shock!” Pauline wrote on her X platform

