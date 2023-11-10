Friday, November 10, 2023 – Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson has admitted that he feels “disgusted” that he cheated on her.

In a teaser trailer for the next Episode of The Kardashians, Khloe is seen speaking to Tristan about the impact of his actions.

She says: “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.”

Tristan is then seen heading to Kylie’s as he admits: “I’m in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made.”

Kylie is then heard talking in a voiceover as she sits on the couch in her back garden, admitting she feels concern over his arrival.

She says: “Tristan is coming over. I do feel a little nervous.”

The camera then cuts to Tristan talking to Kylie as he tells her he understand how hurt she was by what he did to Khloe.

He says: “Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most.”

Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods. This ended their friendship.

After going to see Kylie, Tristan is then shown moving on to see Kourtney, who is comically holding a clipboard and a pen and asks him: “On a scale of 1 to 10, how scared are you?”

Kourtney doesn’t hold back as she then confesses to not having any positive feelings towards him in a confessional.

She said: “Tristan and I have really not connected and I just can’t fake it.”

Kourtney is then seen asking Tristan: “Do you feel anything?”

He responds: “When I cheat? I feel disgusted the next day.”

Kourtney hits back: “So then why do you do it again?”

Khloe and Tristan share two children together.

Khloe was about to welcome her first child when it went public that Tristan had been cheating on her with multiple women.

Then, the second time they were becoming parents, there was another cheating scandal as Tristan had fathered a child with another woman behind Khloe’s back.

At the time of telling Khloe to go ahead with the embryo transfer to their surrogate, Tristan was already aware that Maralee Nichols was pregnant with his child, with Khloe finding out about his infidelity just days after the transfer took place.