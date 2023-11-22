Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, is being discussed on the X platform after hawk-eyed X-users, formerly known as Twitter DCIs, claimed that he has flown slayqueen Joy Muraya to Dubai for a lavish vacation.
Joy Muraya is not a stranger on X streets.
Sometime back, she trended after photos of her accidentally exposing her pierced ‘honey pot’ went viral.
Check out the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>