Friday, November 17, 2023 – Some time back, a city slay queen posted a photo indulging in expensive liquor with Former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi at his lavish apartment near the ocean.

She took a photo of Kingi relaxing in a coach while intoxicated and flaunted expensive liquor on the table.

“Thanks for doing all that we want,” she partially captioned the photo.

Kingi, who is now the Senate speaker, used to splash money on slay queens when he was the Governor.

He is staring at a probe over shady expenditures when he was the Governor.

Senators say there is little to show in the county for Sh 140 billion received during his tenure.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah described the county government under Kingi as a crime scene where funds meant for the residents were siphoned.

Netizens have unearthed this post by a lady believed to be his side chic as he faces a probe over financial malpractices when he was the Governor.

