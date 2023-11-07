Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has sent condolences to the family and friends of 11 people who perished in a road accident along the Eldoret–Nakuru highway.

The grisly accident occurred in the Ngata area, Nakuru, along the Soilo-Salgaa stretch of the Great North Road, resulting in the loss of 11 lives.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wetang’ula pledged to ensure the Ngata stretch along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway is converted into a dual carriage.

The speaker said he would work with the relevant committee of the National Assembly to have the plan become a reality.

“The Ngata stretch has long been known as one of the most dangerous black spots. The government had previously pledged to transform it into a dual road in an effort to reduce such accidents,” Wetangula said

“In my capacity as the Speaker, I will ensure this is expedited through a relevant committee of roads and transport,” Wetangula added.

