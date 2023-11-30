Thursday, November 30, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Masika Wetangula, has banned the wearing of Kaunda suits and other traditional attires in Parliament.

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Wetangula noted that several members of parliament had walked into the chamber wearing inappropriate clothes.

“I direct that all members must observe Rule 9 of the Speaker’s Rules on Dress Code, not only in the Chamber but also in committee, lounges, and dining areas,” he said.

He added: “Kaunda suits are not permitted in the chambers, committees, lounges, and dining areas.

“Moreover, hats and caps for men, traditional and cultural attire, whether long or short sleeves, is not permitted until such a time as there is an agreed standard of national dress code that manifests the national cultures that the house reviews its territorial standards to define the bounds applicable to traditional or casual attire in the dress code that the honourable speaker may have otherwise directed.”

The former Bungoma senator extended his directive to all the staff, media representatives, and visitors.

In the communication, the Speaker said non-parliamentarians must display their identification badges at all times while in the vicinity of the parliament.

