Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration will offer quality education to Kenyans.

Speaking at St Thomas Girls Secondary School in Kilifi on Saturday, Gachagua noted that quality education is crucial in driving technology and innovations for development and encouraged the students to work hard not only for their own benefit but that of the country as a whole.

“It was encouraging to see the strong, focused, and determined girls, who are sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations,” he said after the visit.

“They promised to deliver their best.”

He presented the school with a bus and assured the government’s continued support to the learning institutions for best results.

Gachagua said women have a place in building the country, including facilitating all-round learning, especially in co-curricular activities.

His statement came after President Ruto on Thursday said he is keen to transform the education sector into a formidable reservoir of skill, talent, and highly competitive and innovative human capital to support a changed economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.