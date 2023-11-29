Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, has said the treasury will continue deducting the housing levy until January 10, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, Wahome directed all employers to continue deducting the levy till the set date.

This follows a ruling by the High Court on Tuesday which granted stay orders restraining the quashing of the affordable housing levy until January 10.

CS Wahome said the employers will continue remitting their 1.5 percent contribution alongside a similar rate for their employees.

The High Court decision came as an unexpected stumbling block for President William Ruto as he has declared the Housing plan as a cardinal pillar for his administration.

Ruto welcomed the decision, promising that he would respect the court’s decision.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also urged the Judiciary to consider the broader societal impact of its decision, arguing that the levy is enabling the government to build houses en masse in order to alleviate Kenya’s housing shortage.

