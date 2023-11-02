Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Young girls rescued from a brothel in have alleged that they were compelled to sleep with at least 10 men every day by their managers.

The girls, who were about 29 in number, including two underaged, were forced into prostitution before being rescued by the officials of the State government and police operatives during a raid of a hotel in Idemili South local government area.

The raid was carried out following a tip-off from a whistleblower after continuous suspicious activities were observed around the hotel vicinity.

The underage girls were said to be taken to the hospital for medical examination and possible treatment by the ministry.

Speaking after the rescue, one of the girls said: “We are given 500 every morning for feeding and after that, we are compelled to sleep with men. Sometimes we are beaten when we fail to sleep with up to 10 men in a day.

“Sometimes we make 4,000 on weekdays but during weekends, we make up to 10,000 and sometimes 15,000. The owner of the hotel usually takes the money,” the girls said.

Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo said arrests have been made and pledged to ensure that justice is served.

She said, “Before embarking on this raid, an investigation was carried out by the ministry and it was discovered that the management of the hotel by the name ‘Ten Top’, trafficked girls from all parts of the country for prostitution purposes.

“The state government is committed to ending all forms of child kidnapping, trafficking and sex slavery in the state and we urge everyone to always report any suspicious activity around their vicinity for prompt response and action.”

The rescued girls were said to be between the ages of 16 and 24 years.

Obinabo said the owner of the brothel and some other ladies who lured the girls to the brothel had been arrested and will be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate Court after investigations.