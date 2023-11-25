Saturday, November 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s team in the ongoing bipartisan talks has told the opposition team that they cannot repeal Finance Act 2023 to lower the cost of living.

The opposition led by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader wants the Finance Act 2023 to be repealed to lower the cost of living

However, the Ruto team said it is impossible to repeal the Finance Act 2023 because it has already been implemented by Parliament and it is currently a law.

Raila Odinga and his brigade have been maintaining that reducing the cost of living is top on the coalition’s agenda in the ongoing National Dialogue talks.

Addressing a press conference last week, Raila said that is Azimio’s first demand in the talks.

“Tunaongea na hao watu lakini cha kwanza ni gharama ya maisha lazima irudi chini. Hio ni sharti number one,” he said.

“We are talking with those people but our first demand is that the cost of living comes down.”

He further said that their second agenda is ensuring there is electoral justice in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST