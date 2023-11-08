Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to defend his government over the high fuel prices.

This is after legislators confronted him during a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at State House over the high cost of fuel.

In response, the head of state reportedly told the lawmakers when it comes to the rising fuel prices; there is nothing his government can do.

Ruto told the lawmakers that the fuel problems in the country were driven by global factors beyond his control.

He dismissed the possibility of bringing back the subsidies that characterized former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, arguing that the fuel stabilization fund was a short-term solution to the problem.

The Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary (CS) Davis Chirchir warned that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip could increase the prices of petroleum products to $150 (KSh 22,585) per barrel.

Addressing the National Dialogue committee at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, November 6, Chirchir projected pump prices to hit KSh 300 per litre of super petrol.

The CS said the projected prices could be factored in the next pump price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST