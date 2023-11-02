Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Italian champions, Napoli is reportedly not happy Victor Osimhen is yet to return to Italy as they expect him to start the intensive phase of his recovery work next week.

The 24-year-old striker has been sidelined since October 13 after suffering a hamstring muscle injury in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia in a friendly.

The superstar has missed the club’s last three consecutive games due to his injury.

Osimhen has remained in Nigeria since suffering the injury, leaving Napoli waiting for his return, with his contract negotiations still on the table.

Page 12 of Wednesday’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Osimhen still hasn’t returned to Italy yet and Napoli wanting him to enter the intensive phase of his recovery work next week, allowing them to start planning for his return.