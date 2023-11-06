Monday, November 6, 2023 – A section of Members of County Assembly representatives from Wajir County almost lost their lives after they encountered a tragedy while on a fact-finding mission to flood–stricken areas.

The vehicle they were travelling in was submerged in the flood waters, prompting them to cry for help.

“We need to be rescued,” one of the MCAs was heard shouting.

The hapless MCAs were seen clinging to the vehicle as they waited to be rescued.

Wajir is one of the regions expected to experience heavy rainfall, according to an advisory released by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.