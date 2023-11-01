Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A branch of the Church of Pentecost, serving the Ghanaian community in South Africa, fell victim to a terrifying armed robbery during a church service.

The incident occurred last Sunday while a pastor was delivering his sermon.

Armed men dressed in dark clothing and large hats to hide their faces stormed the church and started robbing worshippers.

The robbery was captured live by the camera set up to record the preaching.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, one of the deacons was kidnapped by the robbers, leaving the congregation in a state of shock and distress.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian community in South Africa and has raised concerns about the safety and security of religious gatherings.

The High Commission of Ghana confirmed that the armed robbers kidnapped a deacon of the Church of Pentecost.

“The attention of the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and Deacon of the church kidnapped during church service on 29th October 2023,” the Mission said.

‘’The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family. Kindly note that the South Africa Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” the Mission added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.