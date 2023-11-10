Friday, November 10, 2023 – An angry mob descended on a middle-aged man who killed his girlfriend over allegations of cheating.

Lucy, a first-year student at Kisii National Polytechnic, was reportedly found dead inside her house by fellow students who had paid a visit to her.

Her body was found lying on her bed with a pool of blood at her house in Kisii by the visiting students who then notified the public who pursued the boyfriend.

The deceased had knife wounds on the chest and the lower abdomen, according to witnesses.

According to reports, the girl was stabbed about seven times.

The boyfriend, who allegedly got a tip-off that his girlfriend was cheating, traveled all the way from Kuria to the girl’s house in Kisii.

The boyfriend attempted to escape but he was cornered and beaten before the police came to his rescue.

