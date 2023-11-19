Sunday, November 19, 2023 – A middle-aged man was abducted by an armed civilian in Roysambu and bundled into a Toyota Noah.

In the video, the victim is heard pleading for help from passersby as a scuffle between him and the abductor ensues.

“Nisaidie. Sijui huyu ni nani,” he pleads as passersby move closer to the heavily tented vehicle.

The abductor brandished a pistol as he bundled the victim into the vehicle before driving off.

Watch the video.

