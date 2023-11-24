Friday, November 24, 2023 – Passengers of Frontier Airlines were in for a shock on a recent flight when a woman pulled down her pants mid-flight and tried to relieve herself in the middle of the aisle.

The female passenger — who has not been named publicly — said, “Sorry, everybody” before she pulled down her pants and squatted in the aisle.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 20, on a flight from Florida to Philadelphia, according to footage shared on Facebook by fellow traveler Julie Voshell Hartman.

The woman apparently wanted to relieve herself in the aisle after a flight attendant told her she could not use the restroom at that time, the video indicated.

The situation got ugly when passengers around her protested, prompting the woman to yell back, “I don’t give a fuck,” “Fuck you,” and “I gotta go pee!”

She later pulled her pants back up before continuing to insist that the flight attendant should let her into the plane bathroom.

At one point, the person behind the camera recording the confrontation can be heard saying “That poor boy next to us,” seemingly referring to the young boy across the aisle who got a graphic view of the woman’s bum.

The woman also continued fighting with several passengers toward the back of the plane, a second, longer video showed.

“Matthew Hartman and I had the most awful experience flying home from Florida this afternoon,” Voshell Hartman wrote on Facebook of the woman’s antics.

“A passenger was upset that she was required to sit in her assisgned [sic] seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children. I literately [sic] had a front row seat to the spectacle. She threatened to kill another passenger,” she claimed.

“She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying again.”

Watch the video below.